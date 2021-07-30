Cancel
Knicks snag young point guard Miles McBride with the 36th overall pick, is he the future?

By Alexander Wilson
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knicks have made a flurry of trades, but they finally found a young point guard to develop around in West Virginia standout Mile McBride. With a desperate need for a young player to develop behind a veteran, McBride fits the bill perfectly. Marc Berman of The Post stated recently...

