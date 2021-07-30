A Happy Haul: Charlotte Hornets fill needs by drafting Connecticut's James Bouknight, acquiring Texas' Kai Jones

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt might be hard to wipe the smiles off the faces of the Charlotte Hornets' brass for a few days. After beginning the evening by trading for Mason Plumlee, GM Mitch Kupchak filled two key needs by selecting University of Connecticut guard James Bouknight 11th overall and acquiring another first-round pick to pluck Texas center Kai Jones off the board at No. 19 in Thursday night's NBA Draft. League sources confirmed the Hornets traded a future first-round pick to the New York Knicks for Jones, an athletic big man who hasn't played organized ball for very long and is supposed to have a huge upside.

