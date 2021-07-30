Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Once fading, mask sales starting to rebound

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO Associated Press
Tulsa World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Masks, which had started to disappear from store shelves, may be front and center again. A spot check of businesses and other data sources are showing that mask sales have been rising in recent weeks as Americans worry about the surging cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Retail analysts expect mask sales will get another jolt after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Tuesday changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the cases are surging.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Cdc#N95 Masks#Americans#Instacart#Cdc#Globaldata Retail#Old Navy#3m Co#Covid 19 Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
Related
IndustryTulsa World

Arkansas-based Tyson to require vaccination for all US workers

NEW YORK — Meat processer Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming one of the first major employers of frontline workers to do so amid a resurgence of the virus. Microsoft also announced Tuesday that it will require proof of vaccination for...
Businesswsau.com

Clorox forecasts sales drop as pandemic demand fades

(Reuters) -Clorox Co forecast full-year sales below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as demand for its bleaches, wipes and other surface cleaners eased from pandemic highs, sending its shares down 6%. Easing COVID-19 restrictions in the United States are prompting people to reduce purchases of surface cleaners and other sanitation...
RetailFortune

As the Delta variant spreads in the U.S., mask sales begin to rebound

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Masks, which had started to disappear from store shelves, may be front and center again. A spot check of businesses and other data sources are showing that mask sales have been rising in recent weeks...
RetailPosted by
WWD

U.S. Beauty Sales Rebound After Coronavirus Slump

U.S. prestige beauty sales are looking pretty. The category strongly rebounded following a slump caused from the coronavirus pandemic for the second quarter of 2021, according to The NPD Group. For the quarter, U.S. prestige beauty sales neared $4.9 billion, a 66 percent increase over the prior year, and a...
Cell PhonesRegister Citizen

Apple Sales Boom 36% in June Quarter as iPhone Sale Continue Rebound

Apple posted $81.4 billion in revenue for the June 2021 quarter on better-than-expected iPhone sales, as its services division continued strong growth. The tech giant’s iPhone sales hit $39.57 billion in the most recent quarter, up 50%, handily beating analyst expectations of $34 billion, per FactSet. In the first three months of 2021, iPhone sales had increased 66%. Apple CFO Luca Maestri had told analysts in April that the company was expecting a larger-than-usual sequential decline in sales because of supply-chain shortages.
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

U.S. existing home sales rebound moderately in June

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. home sales rebounded in June after four straight monthly declines, but the pace was moderate as higher prices and low inventory remained constraints. Existing home sales increased 1.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million units last month, the National Association of...
Financial Reports104.1 WIKY

EssilorLuxottica raises full-year guidance as sales rebound

(Reuters) – Oakley and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica raised its full-year guidance on Friday after revenue doubled in the second quarter, helped by a strong recovery in North America. The company now expects revenue for the full year to grow by a “mid-single digit” rate at constant currencies versus 2019 and...
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
Broken Arrow, OKTulsa World

Walmart closes BA store today, Wednesday for cleaning

Walmart is temporarily closing one of its stores in Broken Arrow on Tuesday and Wednesday for cleaning and sanitizing, the company announced. The store at 1770 S. Elm Place, will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday "as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building."
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Weyco’s Sales Rebound In Second Quarter

Weyco Group Inc. reported sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $57.6 million compared to second quarter 2020 net sales of $16.6 million. The company’s brands include Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, Bogs, Rafters, and Forsake. Operating earnings were $4.5 million for the quarter compared to operating losses of...
EconomyInvestorPlace

Newegg Commerce Will Offer Investors Nothing Once Meme Stock Mania Fades

The shares of computer hardware and consumer electronics retailer Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG), an e-commerce company, have been on fire. NEGG stock has gained an incredible 78% in the past three months. The rally can’t be attributed to the company’s fundamentals or any other news. Instead, the stock has been a...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
ElectionsFOXBusiness

Thanks to Team Biden, America could soon be on the verge of economic disaster

No one knows for sure what the state of the American economy will be one year from now, but the existing evidence all points in one direction: disaster. During the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, countless economic analysts predicted the remainder of 2021 would be marked by rapid economic growth. The most popular theory was that as the economy reopened, pent-up economic demand would lead to a surge of activity, driving expansion at a record pace.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy