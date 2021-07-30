Festival kicks off summer music series
Several dozen concertgoers waited in lawn chairs and improvised seats as St. Paul and the Broken Bones kicked off the Festival at Sandpoint's summer music series on Thursday. After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Festival at Sandpoint returned to Memorial Field on Thursday as the summer music series kicked off for its two-week run. Music lovers buzzed with excitement and couples, friends, and families rolled coolers and carried lawn chairs through the car lined streets.bonnercountydailybee.com
