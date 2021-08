Amanda Carol Callahan, 59, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at her home near Sandpoint, Idaho. Viewing for friends and family will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, August 6, at the Lakeview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 7 at the Lakeview Funeral Home with Pastor Hollis Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at the Pack River Cemetery.