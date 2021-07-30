3 Types Of Hats That are Trending this Spring-Summer 2021

Zoë Kravitz is the embodiment of downtown cool. Since coming up in New York City in the late 00s, the actress slash i-D cover star and her ever-evolving style have captured the city’s distinctive undercurrents as they ebb and flow with the times. Think 2008’s Tribeca Film Festival twee and 2009’s Brooklynite hipster to Alexander Wang’s off-duty uniform and High Fidelity’s trend-setting slacker styling. And beyond: Zoë’s also been the face of some of the most aspirational red carpet moments of the last half-decade. Remember the stunning Saint Laurent half-naked dress at the 2018 Met Gala? What about the gold bra she sported to the same year’s Academy Awards? And that’s not to mention her Audrey Hepburn-inspired wedding dress or summer 2021’s viral slip skirt-ed looks. Here, we take a look back at how Zoë’s become one of the internet’s most beloved fashion icons. This is Zoe Kravitz’s style evolution.