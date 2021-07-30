Cancel
NBA

Jalen Green 'excited to represent the Philippines' in the NBA

By Philip Matel
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are now three players in NBA history with Filipino descent, but none are as hyped as much as 2021 draft number two overall pick Jalen Romande Green. Green follows NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson and former Golden State Warrior Raymond Townsend as the trio that have played in the world's best basketball league with Filipino descent.

