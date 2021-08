Gold remains stuck around 1,800 despite bullish variables. NFP data in focus for further guidance on Fed positioning. The price of gold (XAU/USD) is once again trapped in a tight 15 point range after a failed attempt to break higher last week. The precious metal has been trading around the same levels for the past month and has only seen two attempts to break out of range in that time, and even then only managed to climb 20 pips before being brought back down.