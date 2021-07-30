Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Luka Garza with 52nd pick

By Sean Corp
Detroit Bad Boys
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons traded one big man in Mason Plumlee on draft day, and took another one in the second round with the selection of Luka Garza with the 52nd pick. Garza saw nothing but success as a big man at Iowa over four decorated seasons. Now, he gets to find out if that game translates to the pros. We’ve made jokes about Troy Weaver’s love of big men since the moment he was hired, but Garza is a big man only big man could love. He’s a big, thick force down low, and he’s not afraid to throw his weight around.

www.detroitbadboys.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Mason Plumlee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Detroit Pistons#Wooden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons reportedly waiving two players

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons have made a pair of roster moves. Charania is reporting that the Pistons are waiving G Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis. The Detroit Pistons are waiving guard Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII.
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin lands new deal

According to report from Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has landed a new deal. Wojnarowski is reporting that Griffin has agreed to a one year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. Good fit for Blake. Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Pistons trade lands Jerami Grant in Memphis

The Detroit Pistons have been in rebuild mode and that was taken to the next level on lottery night. The Pistons landed the first-overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft and now have a chance to add Cade Cunningham. He is a franchise player that Detroit can build around, which means they have some flexibility in sending away other big names.
NBAdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Pistons sign NCAA 3-point King

The 2021 NBA Draft is a wrap and now teams around the league have begun signing undrafted players who they believe could potentially be developed. According to reports, the Detroit Pistons have signed former Toledo guard Spencer Littleson to their Summer League roster. Littleson, who is from Rochester Hills, MI,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best players the Pistons must sign in 2021 NBA free agency

The Detroit Pistons will receive a jumpstart in their rebuilding process with the first pick in the NBA Draft. The general consensus is that they’ll pick point guard Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State. The Pistons have enough cap space to a big-name free agent. But given their status as a rebuilding team, it’s next to impossible to accomplish this task. In this post, we’re looking at Detroit Pistons free agency.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Detroit Pistons drafted four players, they don’t have room

The Detroit Pistons were already loaded with many inexperienced young players, but general manager Troy Weaver drafted four more youngsters. Why? There is not enough room for all of them on the roster. Weaver has said, in his own words, ‘my clip will be empty‘ at all times when seeking...
NBADetroit News

Pistons qualify 3 players, waive 3 ahead of free agency

The Pistons are having another busy offseason, with a flurry of moves to shore up the roster. After agreeing to trade center Mason Plumlee to the Charlotte Hornets before the draft on Thursday, the Pistons made some additional moves ahead of free agency, which begins on Monday. The Pistons extended...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA intel: Lauri Markkanen, Nerlens Noel, Lou Williams and Kelly Olynyk free agency updates

With NBA free agency nearing, here’s the latest intel gathered by HoopsHype on some of the prominent free agents entering the market. The Chicago Bulls and forward Lauri Markkanen are open to a sign-and-trade deal, league sources told HoopsHype. One team to keep an eye on in the sign-and-trade market for Markkanen is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who’ve been searching for an upgrade at the power forward position.
NBAaudacy.com

Kelly Olynyk gets payday from Pistons after best NBA season

The Pistons have their replacement for Mason Plumlee -- and he'll come at a higher cost. A few days after trading Plumlee and his $8 million salary, the Pistons have agreed to a three-year, $37 million deal with big man Kelly Olynyk, according to ESPN. Like the money Troy Weaver...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: What does the Kelly Olynyk signing mean for the season ahead?

During free agency last season, fans of the Detroit Pistons quickly learned that the new general manager was a fan of big men. Less than a year later the only ones remaining from his initial surge are second-year standouts Isaiah Stewart and Jahlil Okafor. So naturally, Weaver’s first move in his second free agency period is signing a new big man to a three-year contract. This year, however, there is no room for jokes. Kelly Olynyk fits the roster to a tee and will work out wonderfully for the Detroit Pistons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy