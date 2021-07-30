NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Luka Garza with 52nd pick

The Detroit Pistons traded one big man in Mason Plumlee on draft day, and took another one in the second round with the selection of Luka Garza with the 52nd pick. Garza saw nothing but success as a big man at Iowa over four decorated seasons. Now, he gets to find out if that game translates to the pros. We’ve made jokes about Troy Weaver’s love of big men since the moment he was hired, but Garza is a big man only big man could love. He’s a big, thick force down low, and he’s not afraid to throw his weight around.