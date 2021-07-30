Cancel
NBA

NBA Draft: Pistons select Balsa Koprivica with 57th pick

By Sean Corp
Detroit Bad Boys
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons began the night selecting a player on the top of everyone’s mind in Cade Cunningham, and they ended the night selecting a player few knew existed in Balsa Koprivica. And the two happened to be teammates at Montverde Academy. The Serbian big man stands 7-foot-1 with a...

www.detroitbadboys.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Stats Perform#The Detroit Pistons#Montverde Academy#Serbian#Florida State
