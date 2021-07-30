America’s National Churchill Museum in Fulton reopens Friday, after being closed for 16 months (AUDIO)
Celebrations are planned all weekend for the reopening of America’s National Churchill Museum in central Missouri’s Fulton, which is southeast of Columbia. The Fulton museum is the only one in North America that’s fully dedicated to commemorating the life of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who delivered his famous 1946 “Iron Curtain” speech at Westminster College.www.missourinet.com
