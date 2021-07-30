MGM has released a set of new characters posters for House of Gucci, the upcoming film directed by Ridley Scott (Blade Runner, Gladiator), set to be released on November 24. The set of five posters shows off the transformations for Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino. While everyone has their own stylized look, Leto’s transformation is nearly unrecognizable, and you can see all five in the gallery down below. The film is based on the 2001 book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, written by journalist Sara Gay Forden, and based on a true story.
Comments / 0