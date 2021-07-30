House of Gucci

When Justin and Hailey Bieber decide it’s time for a style moment, the fashion world takes note. And with good reason, as evidenced by their take on black tie last night. Hours after the Biebers were spotted out in his and hers Drew House sweats, they switched to formalwear for their evening out to a gallery showing at The House on Sunset, and to celebrate Justin’s recent Freedom Art Experience concert. With Justin in a black tux from Balenciaga and Hailey sporting Alessandra Rich’s velvet and lace floor-length gown from Alessandra Rich’s fall/winter 2021 lookbook, they looked like they stepped out of an editorial.