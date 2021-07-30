Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

House of Gucci

By Got a tip?
Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Transform Into Mr. and Mrs. Gucci. The Guccis have arrived in style in MGM’s first trailer for the upcoming film House of Gucci. The true-crime drama centers on the murder of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci (Adam…

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Maurizio Gucci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#House#Mgm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Justin and Hailey Bieber Do Black Tie, Their Way

When Justin and Hailey Bieber decide it’s time for a style moment, the fashion world takes note. And with good reason, as evidenced by their take on black tie last night. Hours after the Biebers were spotted out in his and hers Drew House sweats, they switched to formalwear for their evening out to a gallery showing at The House on Sunset, and to celebrate Justin’s recent Freedom Art Experience concert. With Justin in a black tux from Balenciaga and Hailey sporting Alessandra Rich’s velvet and lace floor-length gown from Alessandra Rich’s fall/winter 2021 lookbook, they looked like they stepped out of an editorial.
Designers & Collectionsshowbizjunkies.com

‘House of Gucci’ Character Posters Reveal an Unrecognizable Jared Leto

Show of hands of those who glanced at the above House of Gucci poster and thought, “That’s Jeffrey Tambor.” It’s Jared Leto. Mind officially blown. MGM just released five character posters for the drama based on Sara Gay Forden’s The House of Gucci and directed by four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott. Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna adapted Forden’s book for the screen.
MoviesPosted by
Tyla

Lady Gaga Is Unrecognisable As First House Of Gucci Trailer Drops

Lady Gaga's new crime drama, House Of Gucci, officially has its first trailer. The movie, about the infamous Gucci family, stars Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani alongside a massive cast, including Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, plus Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemm.
CelebritiesElle

Lady Gaga Is Nailing Italian Glamour With Overlined Lips

Lady Gaga Details Pregnancy After Assault In Devastating Docuseries. If you've seen the trailer for Lady Gaga's new film House of Gucci, you've probably already scoured the internet for a deep-red lipstick that rivals the one worn by Gaga in her latest role as Patrizia Reggiani. It's fair to say...
New York City, NYElle

Lady Gaga Casually Wore a Giant Valentino Couture Feather Hat and Matching Cape Dress

Lady Gaga unleashed a surprise Valentino fall/winter 2021 Haute Couture look on the streets of New York City last night, just because. The singer was photographed leaving the first night of rehearsals for her upcoming show with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall. She stepped out in a purple Valentino cape dress, citron leather gloves, and a giant ostrich feather hat designed by Philip Treacy for the fashion house. She accessorized the outfit with Marc Jacobs sunglasses.
Beauty & FashionNo Film School

An All-Star Cast Shines in the 'House of Gucci' Trailer

We finally have our first look at Ridley Scott's highly anticipated film, House of Gucci. Are you ready for his high-fashion drama? Check out the trailer:. The film has an amazing cast featuring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, an unrecognizable Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and more!. The story is based on...
MoviesHighsnobiety

Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci' Trailer is Here

It is hard to imagine that a film starring and made by multiple Academy Award winners and nominees would be anything but great, and the trailer for Ridley Scott's upcoming film House of Gucci is looking like a must-watch. Yesterday, the first trailer for the film surfaced, featuring Adam Driver...
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

Lady Gaga, Adam Driver Stun in Glamorous ‘House of Gucci’ Trailer

Say “ciao” to your first official look at Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in “House of Gucci.”. Set to Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” the trailer, which debuted Thursday afternoon, provides a glimpse into the drama, costumes and accents we’ve all been eagerly anticipating since the glitzy project was announced. The...
Movieswmagazine.com

The Best Twitter Reactions to the House of Gucci Trailer

Just as Lady Gaga and Jared Leto promised in tweets reading simply “stasera,” the first trailer for the wildly anticipated Ridley Scott film House of Gucci dropped late Thursday night. The expectations were set high just a matter of hours earlier when five official posters of those portraying the real-life saga of the family behind the fashion empire dropped on to the internet. And while we’ve seen him transform practically countless times before, Leto’s latest physical reinvention made it hard not to do a double-take. As for Gaga, well, she simply looked stunning.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Feast Your Eyes On Lady Gaga’s Head-Turning Valentino Couture

If you’re a Lady Gaga fan, you know that the superstar has been flexing looks all week long. Ahead of her concert with Tony Bennet at Radio City Hall this week, Gaga has brought along a bevy of statement looks with her to New York. I mean, did you catch her Old Hollywood-style Richard Quinn look? It was a hard look to top, but last night, the singer debuted her latest Manhattan-ready ensemble, and it’s one of her boldest yet. She slipped into a glamorous Valentino Haute Couture number that couldn’t help but turn heads.
Moviescgmagonline.com

House of Gucci Reveals Character Posters For Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and More

MGM has released a set of new characters posters for House of Gucci, the upcoming film directed by Ridley Scott (Blade Runner, Gladiator), set to be released on November 24. The set of five posters shows off the transformations for Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino. While everyone has their own stylized look, Leto’s transformation is nearly unrecognizable, and you can see all five in the gallery down below. The film is based on the 2001 book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, written by journalist Sara Gay Forden, and based on a true story.
MoviesVanity Fair

Dressed To Kill: Watch the Trailer For House of Gucci

Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, an unrecognizable Jared Leto and Al Pacino headline Ridley Scott's true crime fashion saga. Murder has never looked this stylish. The first trailer for Ridley Scott's House of Gucci has just dropped, with a haunting echo of Blondie's “Heart of Glass" underscoring this true-life tale of fashion, power, sex, and murder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy