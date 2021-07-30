Live Classical Music with Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival

Now that you’re vaccinated, is taking in a live classical concert at the top of your Liszt? You’re in luck! Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival returns to the Trinity Alps Performing Arts Center in Weaverville on Saturday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. (donation) for an evening of musical delights from festival director Ian Scarfe, who will perform a concert of classical, romantic and modern works for piano, showcasing the 1925 9-foot Chickering Concert Grand piano. The concert will feature music by Chopin, Liszt, Grieg, Schumann, Barber and other composers, accompanied by Scarfe's stories about the composers and their music.