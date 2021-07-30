Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Assassins Creed Valhalla is going to Paris

gamingnexus.com
 5 days ago

Announced last month with a "Summer 2021" release date, Asassin's Creed Valhalla has pinned down the big day for its next major expansion. That day is set for August 12th, just two weeks away. Along with the Siege of Paris expansion we will also see Season 3, Sigrblot Season, bringing rewards and activities for all players. The Sigrblot Festival is already live as of today and will run through August 19th to see us through the transition.

www.gamingnexus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassins Creed#Paris#France#Dlc#The Season Pass#Infiltration Missions#Black Box Missions#Eivor#Viking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesplayer.one

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days Launching on August 19

Good news KonoSuba fans! We finally have a release date for the mobile game and it’s on August 19. The complete title of the game is KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Fantastic Days. Its worldwide launch is accompanied by an online Showcase Event. The online launch showcase is...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Tales of Arise will not have Story DLC or a sequel

Stories of origin Producer Yusuke Tomizawa confirmed that the title will not feature post-release DLC story content. This information was shared via a Stories of origin broadcast held on July 29, 2021. In addition, Tomizawa mentioned that: Stories of origin will appear as a complete experience and will not inspire a sequel or prequel. The game will also not be associated with any Stories from titles.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Dragon Star Varnir Out Now On Nintendo Switch

Idea Factory International and Compile Heart have announced that Dragon Star Varnir is now available on Nintendo Switch. The “epic dragon JRPG” comes to the portable home console with “all the original Japanese art,” and includes the additional weapons, armour and level caps that were released as paid downloadable content on other platforms for free in-game.
WorldPosted by
rolling out

T.I. arrested in Amsterdam

Rap mogul T.I. was reportedly arrested in The Netherlands while celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Tomeka “Tiny” Harris. The music power couple had sojourned in Italy to commemorate the 11th year since that the two exchanged vows. While in Europe, the couple decided to trek on over to Amsterdam, where the Grand Hustle boss ran into the local police — literally.
FIFAPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women's gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women's gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the Games' first COVID-19 cluster infection on Wednesday, as 12 members of the artistic swimming delegation from Greece were moved out of the athletes' village and into isolation. Four athletes and one team official tested positive, officials announced....
Video GamesAnime News Network

Earth Defense Force 4.1 Game Heads to Switch in 2022

Video game company D3 Publisher announced on Monday that its Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair PlayStation 4 game will release for Nintendo Switch in 2022. The company also streamed a trailer on Friday for the Nintendo Switch release of its Earth Defense Force 3 (Earth Defense Force 2017) game releasing on October 14.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Streets Of Rage At 30: How SEGA’s Classic Series Inspires Today’s Devs

In the summer of 1991, SEGA unleashed a game on its 16-bit Mega Drive console that changed everything. And no, we're not talking about Sonic the Hedgehog. While Sonic certainly altered the course of SEGA's fortunes when it sped into the gaming world in June 1991, replacing Alex Kidd as the company's platforming mascot, August 2 of that same year would see the debut of Streets of Rage, a side-scrolling beat 'em up that took on the arcade giants of the genre, and in many respects bettered them. Three playable characters, each with unique move-sets; two-player co-op gameplay; an array of weapons to help in the battle against big-bad Mr X's legions of henchmen; bosses that looks like they were plucked straight out of the (then) WWF and A Nightmare on Elm Street; and a Yuzo Koshiro soundtrack that tapped into the dance culture of the era, delivering propulsive techno and house beats to complement some epic smackdowns.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

New PS Now games in August 2021: NieR Automata, Undertale and more

PlayStation has confirmed the lineup of games coming to PS Now this August. The service catalog has three games, among which is NieR: Automata. The success of Platinum Games and Square Enix will remain available to active members until November 1, 2021. It may interest you: August free games on...
Video GamesNintendo Life

NIS Releases A Rather Creepy And Intriguing Game Teaser

Nippon Ichi Software, and particularly its excellent localisation teams / subsidiaries like NIS America, is a favourite for some gamers that like games to be a bit different. The publisher / developer embraces that reputation with its marketing, as well, often putting out strange teasers to lure us in. The...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Stray, the cyberpunk cat, delights us with new gameplay

Annapurna Interactive debuted a lengthy gameplay clip for Stray, the upcoming cyberpunk feline adventure game for PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Stray‘s release date was initially set for 2021, according to the publisher’s announcement of the game in June 2020. However, due to the new gameplay teaser, we now know that it is not coming out until next year. We’re hoping that it is well worth the wait!
Nintendo Insider

Grow: Song Of The Evertree Sprouts On Nintendo Switch This Year

505 Games and Prideful Sloth have revealed that Grow: Song of the Evertree is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. Looking to deliver an experience built around a “breathtaking world-crafting sandbox with life management and exploration elements,” you will be introduced to the once vibrant and colourful world of Alaria.
FIFAvgchartz.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the French Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 29, 2021, according to SELL. F1 2021 (PS4) has remained in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fourth to third place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) are in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX+ (Switch) Review

The Switch has become the home for genres I enjoy that are seen as passe in 2021: the JRPG, the visual novel, and the Japanese adventure game most prominently. However, the Switch also has one of the best libraries of scrolling shooters outside of the arcades between the Arcade Archives and other eShop releases. The Darius series of multi-screen shooters dropped a couple of compilations last year, and another one (G-Darius HD) is due later this year, but DariusBurst: Another Chronicle is an above-average shooter that’s probably going to get upstaged by everything else that shared its Western release date.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Eldest Souls Review: Soulslike Lite

Boss battles can be a game’s most climactic moment, often culminating an intense fight that puts your skills to the test. Well, what if you had a game that only had boss battles? Eldest Souls says hello. Read our review. The review is based on the PC version. It's also...
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

The Forgotten City

The Forgotten City is a revelation. Rarely have I played a game with a story so well-written that I was compelled to neglect my real-life needs. Sure, gameplay hooks have kept me locked to my controller for hours on end - but a story? And yet, there I sat, this very afternoon, playing The Forgotten City right through lunchtime and for hours after, ignoring the grumbling in my stomach in favor of fixing Roman elections and swindling marketplace swindlers that had swindled me first.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Kitaria Fables is a Delightfully Cute Action-RPG

As someone who is an absolute sucker for cats, I can’t help but be curious about Kitaria Fables. The action-RPG is developed by Twin Hearts and published by PQube, seems to have quite a lot going for it. With a mix of farming, questing, and good old fashioned brawling, Kitaria Fables looks to scratch multiple itches when it launches on September 2.
Video Gamespsu.com

Blightbound (PS4) Review – More Crashes Than Bashes

Blightbound PS4 Review – Welcome to Blightbound, a dungeon crawling, skull-cracking 2d action game from Ronimo Games and Devolver Digital. If you have ever played a game of this ilk, you will know the drill all too well. Kill stuff, level up, kill more stuff, rinse and repeat. I do like games like these, they are combat and loot-based comfort food. Think of it as a two dimensional, hand-drawn Diablo, if you will.

Comments / 0

Community Policy