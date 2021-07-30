Assassins Creed Valhalla is going to Paris
Announced last month with a "Summer 2021" release date, Asassin's Creed Valhalla has pinned down the big day for its next major expansion. That day is set for August 12th, just two weeks away. Along with the Siege of Paris expansion we will also see Season 3, Sigrblot Season, bringing rewards and activities for all players. The Sigrblot Festival is already live as of today and will run through August 19th to see us through the transition.www.gamingnexus.com
