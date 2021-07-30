Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Passes Bill to Fund Capitol Police, National Guard, Resettlement of Afghans Who Helped U.S. Troops

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $2.1 billion bill to fund the Capitol Police, National Guard and resettlement of Afghans who helped U.S. troops sailed through the Senate Thursday afternoon on a 98-0 vote. The bill was brokered by Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy and Alabama Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, the two top lawmakers on the Senate Appropriations Committee. The deal, which also provides funding for COVID-19-related measures around the Capitol complex, was reached amid reports that the Capitol Police was set to run out of money in the coming weeks.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Mike Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Afghans#The Capitol Police#Democratic#Administration#Republicans#The Department Of Defense#The National Guard#Covid#American#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Sen. Ron Johnson tells constituents FBI had advance knowledge of January 6 riot but did nothing, says protesters were peaceful 'by and large', and claims congressional leaders on both sides have 'culpability'

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson told a group of constituents he believes the FBI had advanced knowledge of the Jan. 6th riot but failed to act – even as he ripped a select committee probing the events as a 'total sham.'. During his remarks following an event in his home...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Congress & Courtsfox5dc.com

Senate votes to grant Medals of Honor to police who responded to Capitol riot

WASHINGTON - The Senate on Tuesday voted to give medals to the officers who responded to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Hundreds of Capitol police and D.C. police officers responded to the incident, in which supporters of former President Donald Trump laid siege to the U.S. Capitol and then poured inside in an effort to halt the electoral vote certification process that would ultimately cement President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden officials back repealing Iraq War authorization

Biden administration officials on Tuesday argued in favor of repealing the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War, saying doing so would not have an effect on ongoing military operations or the ability to protect U.S. troops in Iraq. Testimony from Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and the top lawyers...
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Senate votes down NEPA amendment to bipartisan bill

The Senate continued voting on amendments today, inching the bipartisan infrastructure bill closer to passage amid uncertainty about the chamber’s schedule. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has been pushing to finish the package this week, but Republicans warned they would oppose efforts to expedite consideration without additional amendment votes. Minority...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

How the GOP Is Turning Capitol Rioters Into ‘Political Prisoners’

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The 550-plus Trump supporters facing federal charges for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6 have been called traitors, insurrectionists, and domestic terrorists. On the right, they’ve been called antifa, FBI sleeper agents, and paid crisis actors.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Senators Introduce Their Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Hope For Final Passage In Days

Senators officially unveiled their bipartisan infrastructure bill during a rare Sunday session, touting the $1.2 trillion package as a “historic investment.”. Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman led negotiations on the 2,702-page bill, titled the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The public works package allocates billions for roads, bridges, ports, broadband and more, and is the result of months of negotiations among 22 senators and President Joe Biden.
MilitaryKRQE News 13

Following Capitol insurrection, NM National Guard to be reimbursed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico National Guard could have lost $1.5 million after sending nearly 200 troops to Washington D.C. following the July 6 insurrection, but a new funding package passed in Washington last week will keep that from happening. Days after thousands of people stormed the Capitol,...
Texas Statefox26houston.com

Texas Democratic congressman calls on Biden to appoint new border czar

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, a Democrat, partnered with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to send a letter to President Biden over the "humanitarian and public safety emergency" at the border. "We write to you with a sense of urgency regarding the escalating situation at our southern border," the...
Congress & Courtsthekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Leads Push to Secure Senate Passage of Bill Renaming Street Outside Cuban Embassy After Dissident Oswaldo Payá

The bipartisan measure honors the Cuban dissident leader assassinated by the Cuban regime. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today applauded the Senate’s passage of his bipartisan bill to rename the street outside of the Cuban embassy in Washington, D.C., ‘Oswaldo Payá Way,’ after the Cuban dissident. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) cosponsored the bill upon introduction in June.

Comments / 0

Community Policy