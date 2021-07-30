Cancel
Florida State

DeSantis Announces $250M for Florida’s Ports

By Grant Holcomb
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced $250 million in funding for Florida’s ports to help with economic recovery as a result of decreased revenue last year. “Not only are Florida ports a key economic driver for their surrounding communities, but also for our state as a whole,” said DeSantis. “From the cruise industry, to cargo, to supporting military operations, our ports provide nearly 1 million jobs for Floridians. This $250 million investment in our ports is a commitment to our future economic prosperity for generations to come.”

