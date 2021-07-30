DeSantis Announces $250M for Florida’s Ports

As Florida battles a surge in coronavirus cases and a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is getting caught up in a food fight. On Tuesday, DeSantis added British brand conglomerate Unilever to the state’s list of “scrutinized companies” because one of its divisions, Ben & Jerry’s, announced last month that it would stop ice cream sales in Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. The move could ultimately prohibit Florida from having investments in Unilever or any contracts with the company and its subsidiaries if it doesn’t reverse course in 90 days.