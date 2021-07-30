Cancel
Craig Huey Outlines Merrick Garland’s War on States, Individuals, and Election Integrity

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Thursday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed creator of the Huey Report and direct mail expert, Craig Huey, in-studio to explain ballot harvesting and the threat facing states and individuals in defense of election integrity.

Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 15,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of Lebanese gathered near the port of Beirut on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of a catastrophic explosion that devastated the city, demanding justice for the victims. One year since the disaster, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...

