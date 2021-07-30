Cancel
Georgia Officials File Motion to Dismiss U.S. Department of Justice’s Lawsuit Against SB 202

By Chris Butler
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia officials have filed a motion to dismiss the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ’s) lawsuit against the state’s new voter integrity law, Senate Bill 202. Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr this week released a statement and called the lawsuit “politically-charged” and said it seeks “to intrude into the State of Georgia’s constitutional authority to regulate the time, place, and manner of its elections.”

