Hamilton team faces Tuscararwas County on Wednesday for championship. The West Side Little League All-Stars bid for a state title hit a snag on Tuesday. West Side advanced to the 12-and-under state final as the winners bracket champion Monday with a 15-5 win over New Albany in Ironton. But the Hamilton team suffered its first loss of the tournament Tuesday, a 5-1 setback to Tuscarawas County, to set up a rematch between the two teams at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the double-elimination event.