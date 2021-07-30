Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

All Star Panelist Roger Simon on the Ever Changing Mask Mandates and Vaccination Information

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Thursday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed all-star panelist and senior editor-at-large at The Epoch Times, Roger Simon, in-studio to discuss the moving goalposts of mask mandates and vaccination requirements as subscribed and supported by local and national medical advisors.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
State
Wisconsin State
Nashville, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Nashville, TN
Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tennessee Star Report#Talk Radio 98 3 And#The Epoch Times#Iheart#California Star#The Wisconsin Daily Star#Vanderbilt Medical#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
California Statesanjoseinside.com

California Now Recommends Masks in All Indoor Settings; San Jose Schools Mandate Vaccine or Tests for Teachers, Staff

In response to the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and new CDC guidance calling for masking measures to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible and deadly Delta variant, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) July 28 updated its Guidance for Face Coverings, recommending mask use for indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

All Star Panelist Roger Simon Paints Grim Future for New York City and Its Mayoral Race

Live from Music Row Thursday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed all-star panelist and senior editor-at-large at The Epoch Times, Roger Simon, in-studio who discussed his recent disappointing trip to New York City, the city’s future, and the race for mayor.
Springfield, ILwtyefm.com

Pritzker Not Ready to Change Mask Mandate Yet

(Springfield, IL) — Illinois Governor, J.B. Pritzker, says he isn’t changing the state’s mask rules, at least not yet. Pritzker yesterday said he is reviewing the new recommendations from the CDC that would have everyone, even those people who’ve been vaccinated, start wearing a mask again in public. Pritzker says people who are vaccinated are protected against the coronavirus, but people who are not vaccinated continue to be at risk. The governor says the virus is not over and still poses a threat.
PharmaceuticalsVox

Mandate the vaccine, not masks

All of a sudden, it looks like masks may have to be put back on. With the rise of the delta variant and a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling on vaccinated people to wear masks indoors again in places where the virus is quickly spreading. At least some school districts will likely require masks this fall. Local governments, from Massachusetts to California, are reviving mask mandates.
U.S. PoliticsSeattle Times

Americans might prefer vaccine mandates to mask mandates

It seems like ancient history right now, but there was a time in which a vast majority of Americans agreed on certain things when it came to the coronavirus pandemic. And high on that list was masks. Even as then-President Donald Trump was eschewing them last year, Americans were on a very different page. An Associated Press-NORC poll in July 2020 showed that fully 75 percent of Americans supported not just wearing masks, but requiring them in public when you were around someone else. Just 13 percent disagreed. Even Republicans agreed with mandates, 58-27.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Crom Carmichael on Big Tech Censorship, Facebook, and the U.S. Supreme Court

Live from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed the original all-star panelist Crom Carmichael to the studio to discuss Big Tech censorship as it relates to being a private company versus common carrier and what that means for federal regulations.
IndustryToledo Blade

U.S. automakers mandate masks at all plants but not requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Detroit's Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers union said on Tuesday they will reinstate requirements to wear masks at all U.S. plants, offices and warehouses beginning on Wednesday but are not requiring workers to be vaccinated. The move is in response to the Center for Disease...
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Host Cunningham, Ogles, and Grant Discuss Indoctrination of Children, Purpose, and Salvaging a Generation

Live from Music Row Tuesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – guest host Ben Cunningham welcomed Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles and Grant Henry of Americans for Prosperity in the studio to discuss the increasing indoctrination of young children, the desperation of generations to have a purpose, and the waking of the silent majority.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPress Democrat

Ishisaka: A “pandemic of the unvaccinated”? Not so fast

That’s the misguided and dangerous statement that took hold last week nationwide as President Joe Biden and Rochelle Walensky, the diretor of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, used it to describe the latest phase of the pandemic, with Biden going so far as to say, “Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis knocks reporter for question about kids in ICU

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday knocked a reporter who asked a question regarding if mask mandates would have helped seven kids who are in the ICU for the coronavirus. A reporter asked about seven children who are at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and if masks could have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy