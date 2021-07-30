Senate Liaison for Arizona Audit Reverses Course on Stepping Down, Will Remain Under Certain Conditions

The former Secretary of State serving as the liaison for the Arizona State Senate Audit, Ken Bennett, will remain in his capacity as liaison after all. This is the second time that Senate President Karen Fann (R-Prescott) has apparently walked Bennett back from the brink of walking away from the audit. Their latest agreement to keep Bennett on was less publicized than the first; no official statements have been put forth concerning the new terms of Bennett’s role. Per their agreement, Bennett will regain access to the audit building and may obtain information from the auditing company, Cyber Ninjas, upon request.