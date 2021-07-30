Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Senate Liaison for Arizona Audit Reverses Course on Stepping Down, Will Remain Under Certain Conditions

By Corinne Murdock
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Secretary of State serving as the liaison for the Arizona State Senate Audit, Ken Bennett, will remain in his capacity as liaison after all. This is the second time that Senate President Karen Fann (R-Prescott) has apparently walked Bennett back from the brink of walking away from the audit. Their latest agreement to keep Bennett on was less publicized than the first; no official statements have been put forth concerning the new terms of Bennett’s role. Per their agreement, Bennett will regain access to the audit building and may obtain information from the auditing company, Cyber Ninjas, upon request.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Senate President#Senate Liaison#Arizona Audit#The Arizona Sun Times#The Conservative Circus#The Star News Network#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Arizona StateKOLD-TV

Justice Department issues clearest warning yet on Arizona election audit

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department issued guidance Wednesday, July 28, on voting rights and on the pitfalls of post-election audits, reminders that were sent to all states but clearly aimed at Arizona and its audit of Maricopa County elections. The two statements follow months of warnings from the department raising...
Phoenix, AZYubaNet

Court Orders Arizona Senate to Immediately Release “Audit” Records

Phoenix, AZ, August 3, 2021 – Today, Judge Michael Kemp of the Arizona Superior Court of Maricopa County ordered the state Senate to comply with the law and “immediately” provide American Oversight access to records related to the Senate’s partisan audit of Maricopa County ballots. Austin Evers, executive director of...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Republican Arizona official says GOP legislator admitted there was 'nothing to' election fraud allegations

Karen Fann, the Arizona state Senate president and a Republican, has supported the state legislature's "forensic audit" of the 2020 presidential vote in Maricopa County, which was won by President Biden. Fann said earlier this month that the audit is "not about" former President Donald Trump, who continues to claim widespread voter fraud — especially in states like Arizona and Georgia — cost him the election. "This is not about overturning the election," Fann added. "This has never been about anything other than election integrity."
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

State Senator Paul Boyer Withholds Vote to Enforce Subpoena Against Maricopa County, Arizona Election Officials, Says Auditors Are ‘Inexperienced, Partisan’

State Senator Paul Boyer (R-Glendale) won’t hold Maricopa County election officials in contempt for noncompliance with the Senate’s subpoena for election equipment and materials needed to complete the audit. This was revealed by Senate President Karen Fann (R-Prescott) after Senate Liaison Ken Bennett shared that one of sixteen Republican senators wouldn’t hold the county accountable.
Presidential Election22 WSBT

Arizona election auditor says he's resigning after building ban

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — The Arizona Senate liaison for the GOP-led audit into Maricopa County's 2020 presidential election results says he's resigning after getting banned from the audit building last week. The state Senate audit has so far shown no evidence of widespread voter fraud, an unsubstantiated claim made...
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

2 senators pushing Arizona vote audit demand more data

PHOENIX -- Two top Republicans in the Arizona Senate issued two new subpoenas late Monday for materials from the 2020 election as they look to continue their unprecedented review of former President Donald Trump's loss in Maricopa County. The subpoenas issued by Senate President Karen Fann and Judiciary Committee Chairman...
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey joined 11 other Republican governors, others nationwide asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

Norma McCorvey on Dateline in 1995. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has joined 11 other Republican governors and more than 200 GOP lawmakers and officials from across the country in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the landmark, controversial Roe v. Wade abortion ruling. In a brief filed Thursday, the...
Politicsfox2detroit.com

Secretary of State rebuffs requests by GOP for third-party election audit

FOX 2 - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is voicing her concerns about some GOP lawmakers wanting to relitigate the 2020 election and by having the leader of the Auditor General's Office who was appointed by the Republican-controlled legislature to review audits of local election procedures and administrators. Election audit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy