Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate McAuliffe Accepts Endorsement from Another Far-Left Group

By Peter D'Abrosca
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), the current Democrat Party nominee for the same position, accepted an endorsement from another radically far-left group this week. “Proud to be endorsed by [New Virginia Majority]. Together, we are going to keep Virginia moving forward. That starts with building a more inclusive Commonwealth that lifts up working people across Virginia. Onward!” McAuliffe said on Twitter.

