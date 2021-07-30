Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Poll: Majority of Americans Support Regulating, Breaking Up Big Tech

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of Americans believe major tech companies are too powerful, and support the government regulating and breaking them up, according to a new poll. The poll, conducted from June 7 to 12 and released Wednesday by Change Research on behalf of progressive groups CAP Action and Public Citizen, found that 81% of respondents believe Big Tech and social media companies are too powerful, with 73% at least “somewhat convinced” they should be regulated and broken up. Republicans had a less favorable view of tech companies than Democrats and tended to be more supportive of antitrust action.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Tech Companies#Lawsuits#Personal Data#Change Research#Republicans#Democrats#Twitter#Big Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
Google
Related
Public HealthSan Luis Obispo Tribune

Do Americans support mask mandates as delta variant surges? Here’s what poll found

As the delta variant continues to spread and COVID-19 cases spike across the U.S., how many Americans support reinstating masking or social distancing rules?. A Monmouth University poll conducted July 21-26 with a sample of 804 adults found that 52% of respondents back mask and social distancing mandates in their state, while 46% said they oppose. The survey was conducted before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance last week to advise those vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear masks indoors in areas with high COVID-19 transmission.
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Corporations Silent on Why They Pulled Funding from Republicans Who Questioned an Election, but Not Democrats Who Did the Same

Corporations were silent on why they chose to suspend political contributions to Republicans, but not Democrats who have objected to election results. More than 15 major U.S. companies that announced they would suspend giving money to members of Congress following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot didn’t respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation about their political contribution activity following the 2016 presidential election. The corporations were quick to condemn Republicans lawmakers who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election earlier this year, but apparently didn’t criticize or punish Democrats who have similarly objected to election results in the past.
Posted by
Asphalt Contractor

Poll: 83% of Americans Support Infrastructure Spending and Job Growth

The Rebuild SoCal Partnership (RSCP) has long advocated for increased infrastructure funding at the local, state and federal levels. A new poll finds that the majority of Americans, from both parties, agree with RSCP that we need more funding for the critical infrastructure systems that keep us moving and supply us with clean drinking water.
Congress & Courtskrwg.org

New Bill In Congress Would Censor Social Media, Targeting Falsehoods

Commentary: One of the few things Republicans and Democrats seem to agree on in our divided nation is a desire to restrict speech on the Internet. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 has become a favorite target for partisans on both sides. The provision states that owners of an Internet platform “shall not be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information” posted on their site, and are therefore protected from libel laws.
Medscape News

Slim Majority in US Supports Return to Masks, Social Distancing: Poll

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A slight majority of Americans support a return to wearing masks and social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a new poll released by Monmouth University on Monday. The poll, which...
LawNewsweek

How to Hold Big Tech Accountable Without Overhauling Antitrust Law | Opinion

Congressional attempts to rein in large tech firms like Google and Facebook by reforming antitrust laws are not without their merits. Antitrust laws seek to encourage freedom to contract for the benefit of consumers, and courts have thus far been reluctant to penalize Big Tech under existing antitrust statutes. However,...
wzdm.com

Rep. Bucshon Authors Bill on Big Tech Cyber Bullying

Eighth District Congressman Larry Bucshon has released a bill requiring content management for corporations to curb cyber bullying. Bucshon’s bill is aimed at large tech companies, and what he claims is harmful behavior in their platforms toward smaller companies. Bucshon filed his bill as part of his position with the...
Presidential Electionprotocol.com

Here's who'll be running the Democrats' tech for voters

Against a backdrop of new vote-restricting laws, the Democratic National Committee is bringing on a new head of engineering to oversee its platform for voter information, the data its candidates use to target their outreach and the organization's security. Arthur Thompson was most recently chief technology officer at Jobcase, the...
Washington Post

The Technology 202: Washington says self-regulation is over for tech. Now it has a chance to back it up.

Welcome to The Technology 202 newsletter! I’m your new host, Cristiano Lima. I come to you by way of Politico, where I’ve covered tech policy and politics since 2018 and where I previously served as a breaking news reporter. I hail from Rio de Janeiro, but I’ve called Washington, D.C., home since 2015. I’m delighted to be taking over for Cat Zakrzewski and am looking forward to hitting your inbox daily with news and analysis about the historic collision between the Bay and the Beltway. Tell your friends to sign up here.
tennesseestar.com

Commentary: Break Up Big Tech Before It’s Too Late

With the rise of populist and bipartisan resentment against Big Tech monopolies along with the recent appointment of Big Tech opponent Lina Khan as chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, government action against these companies seems imminent. People are waking up to the fact that they have way too much power and are a threat to the American way of life.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Big Tech's approval rating underwater: poll

The approval ratings of America’s biggest tech companies are all underwater, according to a new poll released Wednesday. Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Google, Apple and Amazon all had net unfavorable ratings in the survey conducted by Change Research on behalf of the progressive groups CAP Action and Public Citizen. A majority...
americasvoice.org

New Poll: By 70 – 24%, Americans Support a Path to Citizenship for Dreamers, TPS Holders, Farm Workers and Essential Workers

New polling from Data for Progress finds that the citizenship proposals to be included by Senate Democrats in their human infrastructure package are overwhelmingly popular with Democrats, Independents and Republicans. The question asked: “Do you support or oppose legislation that would create an earned path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants...
Posted by
The Hill

Majority of unvaccinated Americans unlikely to get shots: poll

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Friday found 45 percent of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. said they definitely won't get the vaccine. Thirty-five percent said they probably won’t. The survey also found unvaccinated people have major doubts about whether the vaccine is effective against new...
POTUSWashington Times

Majority of Americans view future negatively, pessimism soars since May: poll

The majority of Americans say they feel pessimistic about the country’s future over the next 12 months, according to a new poll. In the ABC News/Ipsos poll, 55% of respondents held a negative view of the direction of the country — a nearly 20 percentage point increase since May. About 45% of respondents said they are optimistic about the future.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Start-Ups Will Suffer From Antitrust Bills Meant to Target Big Tech, VCs Charge

Congress is considering a slate of new antitrust laws to rein in Big Tech power, including merger restrictions on the largest firms. But VCs warn that start-ups could suffer under such proposals. Many lawmakers are eager to rein in the power of the largest tech companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Majority support key parts of sweeping new infrastructure bill: poll

An AP/NORC poll shows a majority of Americans — from both parties — support aspects of President Biden’s infrastructure plan. Improving highways and other transportation infrastructure leads in popularity, though debate ensues over how to pay for it. On Wednesday, the bill failed to reach a vote to begin congressional...
pagosadailypost.com

US Representative Ken Buck Heading Up ‘Anti-Big-Tech’ Caucus

This story by Julia Fennell appeared on Colorado Newsline on July 19, 2021. US Representative Ken Buck, a Republican representing Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, and Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) announced on Thursday the creation of the ‘Freedom from Big Tech Caucus’. According to a press release from Buck, Big Tech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy