CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s contentious. It’s close. It’s divisive. And it’s almost over. The Democratic primary for the 11th Congressional District special election to succeed former Rep. Marcia Fudge has turned the often-ignored seat in Congress into the premier race in the nation, with 13 Democrats vying for the position. And the front-runners in the race, former state Sen. Nina Turner and Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown, have engaged in a bitter back-and-forth, with outside money only contributing to the vitriol.