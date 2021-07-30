Cancel
Public Health

Arizona Cities Reinstate Mask Mandates Following CDC Guidance

By Corinne Murdock
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cities of Phoenix, Tucson, Peoria, Tempe, and Flagstaff have all announced reinstatement of their mask mandates following the updated CDC guidance. The mayors of these cities directed their officials to mandate masks in city facilities regardless of vaccination status. Tempe and Tucson’s mandate went into effect on Wednesday, Peoria’s mandate on Thursday, and Flagstaff’s mandate on Friday. Phoenix’s mandate will go into effect on Monday.

