Arizona Cities Reinstate Mask Mandates Following CDC Guidance

In a new update, Target unfolds its new face mask policy that applies to all of its stores nationwide. “Target continues to recommend face coverings for unvaccinated team members and guests at all stores across the country,” the statement, effective Aug. 3, said. “Based on the CDC’s updated guidance, we require face coverings for our team members and strongly recommend face coverings for all guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC. We’ll follow all local mandates, as we have throughout the pandemic, and continue to monitor guidance from the CDC closely.” While employees must...