Group Takes Step Toward Legal Marijuana in Ohio
A group pushing for legalizing marijuana in Ohio began the formal process to send proposed legislation to the General Assembly. The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted the language of its plan to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The submission of the first 1,000 signatures, according to group spokesman and attorney Tom Haren, will require Yost to review and approve the petition language within 10 days.tennesseestar.com
Comments / 0