Selling your home in Atlanta? You've likely heard that curb appeal is crucial to attracting potential buyers to your home. The truth is, most buyers won't even look at a home that they're not attracted to by their first impression. In the current hot Atlanta real estate market, it may be tempting to do very little to your home to get it ready for the market. After all, there will probably still be a bidding war, right? Wrong. Not adequately preparing your property to hit the market can cause you to leave thousands of dollars on the table in the sale of your home.