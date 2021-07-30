Cancel
Nashville, TN

Pfizer Launches Trials to Test Booster COVID Shots in Knoxville, Nashville

By Corinne Murdock
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer has launched trials in Knoxville and Nashville to test a third booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine, marketed as an “updated version.” American Medical Response (AMR) Knoxville’s Volunteer Research Group is conducting the Knoxville study, and Clinical Research Associates is conducting the Nashville study. Pfizer claimed in a press release earlier this month that a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would more effectively provide immunization, especially against the Delta variant.

Related
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Why the FDA Hasn't Approved a COVID Shot yet When Millions Are Vaccinated

On August 11, eight months will have passed since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID vaccine. Since December 11, 2020, 164.8 million U.S. citizens have been fully vaccinated with either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, or one of Johnson & Johnson's to help protect them from the disease.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In accordance to CDC guidance, the City of Knoxville has amended its existing Executive Order to reflect new mask guidelines. All Knoxville city employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in city-owned facilities, according to city officials. Knoxville is also...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

AstraZeneca’s FDA Approval Brings New Hope to the Lupus Community

Seventeen years after buying global rights, AstraZeneca is finally announcing a win for the lupus community with an FDA approval for Saphnelo. Saphnelo is a type I interferon receptor antagonist acquired through an agreement with Medarex in 2004. Today’s approval for marks the first drug in over a decade to treat systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE. Since Bristol Myers Squibb bought out Medarex in 2009, AstraZeneca will pay some low- to mid-teens royalties to BMS.
Raleigh, NCkiss951.com

NC Research Facility Testing Efficacy Of Booster Dose of Pfizer Vaccine

With the delta variant surging, masks being recommended, and in some instances required again, it feels a lot like summer 2020. Add to that more vaccine trials and you may think you’ve time traveled. And that (at least the trials) is what is happening. A NC research facility has been tasked with testing the efficacy of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Currently, Wake Research in Raleigh is conducting a clinical trial to test a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Wake Research’s Dr. Matthew Hong told CBS 17, “The idea here is to see what the immune response will be and how it compares to just two doses”. 50% of study participants will receive an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, identical to the previous shots, and the others will receive a placebo. All participants in the expanded third dose trial were a part of the initial trials.
Knoxville, TNradionwtn.com

Due To COVID Increases, Masks To Be Required At UT Knoxville

Knoxville, Tenn.–Due to the increasing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the fall semester will begin with limited mask requirements. Students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear face coverings in classrooms, labs, and for required indoor academic events. Dear Volunteer community,. We are excited to welcome our entire...
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Tennessee’s Fired Immunization Chief Claims ‘White, Male, Rural Conservatives’ Refuse Vaccine, Willing to Risk Others’ Lives Out of Spite for Left

Tennessee’s former leading vaccine official, Michelle Fiscus, said that white, male, rural conservatives refuse the COVID-19 vaccine and are willing to risk the lives of others and themselves out of spite for the left. The former Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) Vaccine and Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program (VPDIP) director made these statements during an interview with PBS.
Medical & BiotechInternational Business Times

Infographics: Pfizer Gets Booster Shot From Its COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer on Wednesday reported its second-quarter results, beating top and bottom-line expectations and raising its guidance for 2021 yet again. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant reported a net profit of $5.56 billion on revenue of $18.98 billion for the second quarter of 2021, mainly thanks to its COVID-19 vaccine. BNT162b2, as the drug is officially called, accounted for 41 percent of Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter, dwarfing any other drug in Pfizer’s vast portfolio.
IndustryWALB 10

Pfizer pushes for booster shot; surgeon general says not so fast

(CNN) – As the delta variant spreads across the United States, COVID-19 cases continue to climb. They’re up 65% over last week’s seven-day average. “We have hit a wall when it comes to vaccinations and we’ve now seen the consequence, which is that we now see surges across the country,” said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and CNN medical analyst.
Tennessee Statewmot.org

CORRECTED: New CDC mask guidance applies to most Middle Tennessee residents

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne ) -- The new COVID-19 mask guidance issued yesterday by the Centers for Disease Control applies to the majority of mid-state counties. The CDC says even those vaccinated against COVID-19 should again start wearing masks in crowded, indoor settings in locations with high virus transmission rates. Currently that includes most counties here in the mid-state.

