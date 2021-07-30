Lady Tigers sliding through summer softball camp

After two days of reviewing the fundamentals of the game, Nevada High School head softball coach Danny Penn on Wednesday started getting into the fun stuff at softball camp. With about two dozen players participating (a couple of senior Lady Tigers are still playing summer ball), Penn and assistant coach Mackenzie Wolfe have initiated the situational portion of the week-long camp at Bushwhacker Field — focusing on specific fielding and base running skills that will need to be put into use when the fall season starts next month. Of course, they have also been working on hitting and pitching throughout the week, not to mention playing other fun games like freeze tag and a team-building exercise called snake.