Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada, MO

Lady Tigers sliding through summer softball camp

By Hank Layton
Nevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two days of reviewing the fundamentals of the game, Nevada High School head softball coach Danny Penn on Wednesday started getting into the fun stuff at softball camp. With about two dozen players participating (a couple of senior Lady Tigers are still playing summer ball), Penn and assistant coach Mackenzie Wolfe have initiated the situational portion of the week-long camp at Bushwhacker Field — focusing on specific fielding and base running skills that will need to be put into use when the fall season starts next month. Of course, they have also been working on hitting and pitching throughout the week, not to mention playing other fun games like freeze tag and a team-building exercise called snake.

www.nevadadailymail.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nevada, MO
State
Nevada State
Local
Missouri Sports
Nevada, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Snake#Nevada High School#Penn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam after withdrawing from other Tokyo Olympics events

Simone Biles has won bronze in the women's balance beam final after pulling out of other events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues. The star gymnast received a score of 14.000 in her return to competition, placing her behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing. It was the seventh Olympic medal for Biles, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most ever for an American gymnast.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of Lebanese gathered near the port of Beirut on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of a catastrophic explosion that devastated the city, demanding justice for the victims. One year since the disaster, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 15,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy