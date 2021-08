When a memorable night at Fifth Third Arena invites two co-hosts to take in the intimate action, there is truly no better time for the Bearcat Bounce Podcast. Brent Young sits back and enjoys the first hand accounts from Aaron Smith and Chad Brendel as they break down an open gym littered with past legends and current teammates. The trio then discuss the latest happenings in basketball recruiting and the craziness of conference musical chairs before diving into the BBP Mailbag. All of these and more this week on the BBP presented by BearcatJournal.com.