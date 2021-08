The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is officially underway and day 2 saw a schedule jam-packed with events.Andy Murray has pulled out of the men’s singles on medical advice and will now focus on the doubles alongside Joe Salisbury, having been due to play Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime. Japan’s Naomi Osaka beat China’s Zheng Saisai to progress to the second round.Team GB’s Jade Jones fell to a shock defeat in the opening round at the Taekwondo arena, and she will have to wait until Paris 2024 to become to first British woman to win gold medals at three Games. Bradly Sinden produced...