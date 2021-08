Get comfortable. There’s a lot to cover from the fallout of a frantic MLB trade deadline. Four of the recommended pick-ups have already benefitted from a change of scenery. Ten more could see (if they haven’t already) a more lucrative role on a lighter roster. That includes many potential new closers, but none of them are even guaranteed to get their team’s next save opportunity. If seeking saves, consider them dart throws that may need to be replaced in a week or two.