5 easy & healthy dinner ideas for people who hate cooking

Standing in the foyer of my apartment building, clutching a sack of peak-season stone fruit, I uttered a low and anguished growl. I'd just received a notice informing me that a small gas leak had been discovered in our pipes, and that our gas service would be shut off immediately and indefinitely. The building had recently been inspected in accordance with Local Law 152, which New York City lawmakers passed in the wake of two deadly explosions in 2014 and 2015. This is, of course, a good thing for public safety. It's also as protracted and bureaucratic a process as one might expect in this city of 8.2 million, and one that can leave residents without cooking gas for what can feel like forever.