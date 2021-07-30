Cancel
Wizards open second round by picking G League power forward Isaiah Todd

By Kevin Broom
Bullets Forever
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 31st pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards selected Isaiah Todd, a PF who bypassed college to spend a developmental year with the G League Ignite. The Wizards began the night with the 15th pick in the draft, which they used on Gonzaga SF Corey Kispert. They also had a busy night of deal-making, trading triple-double king Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the 22nd pick in the draft.

