Chicago, IL

City of Chicago Continues Fighting to Protect Chicago’s Workers

By Press release submission
Chicago City Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago City Mayor's Office issued the following announcement on July 29. Today,Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the City of Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) released an update on the Office of Labor Standards (OLS) and its ongoing fight to protect Chicago’s workers. In two recent settlements for Paid Sick Leave violations, the Office has won $935,000 in restitution for almost 3,000 Chicago workers. These settlements are the two largest cases since the creation of the Office of Labor Standards and are examples of the City’s ongoing efforts to ensure all workers are guaranteed the rights and protections afforded them by Chicago’s landmark labor laws. In continuing its commitment to advocate for Chicago workers, the OLS is preparing to implement new Wage Theft protections, expand Chicago’s Paid Sick Leave law, and deliver additional worker protections over the coming weeks as part of Mayor Lightfoot’s bold Chi Biz Strong Initiative which was recently passed by City Council.

chicagocitywire.com

Chicago City Wire

Chicago, IL
Chicago City Wire - Covering policy and local government in Cook County, IL.

#Chicago Mayor#Domestic Workers#Economy#Consumer Protection#Ols#Chi Biz Strong Initiative#City Council#Tri City Foods#Llc#Burger King#Mondel Z International#Fair Workweek
