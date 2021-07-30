Mobile Home Abandoned in Roadway Near Joaquin

July 29, 2021 - Roy Cheatwood, Constable Precinct 3, reports the discovery of a mobile home left in the middle of FM 2787 at County Road 3569. According to Constable Cheatwood, the mobile home crossed the Logansport Bridge from Louisiana on July 27, 2021, and was en-route to CR 3569. As the mobile home was getting closer to its destination, it became stuck at the intersection of FM 2787 and CR 3569 and was abandoned at that location with debris remaining in the roadway.