KINNICK BISHOP

Kinnick Greggory Bishop, 13 months, son of Thomas (TJ) Bishop and Tiffany Groat of Fort Dodge, earned his angel wings way too early on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 2, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-5pm Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Gunderson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. An inurnment will take place at a later date. Full obituary will be posted in Saturday’s paper.