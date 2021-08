WOAY – The second round of the 102nd West Virginia Amateur took place Monday, with golfers playing the Greenbrier’s Old White course. Scoring would prove more difficult compared to Sunday’s opening round on the Meadows course, as no golfer broke par Monday. The lowest score of the day would be an even par 70, posted by Princeton’s Jeff McGraw and Morgantown’s Ryan Mason; they are both +6 after rounds of 76 on the Meadows.