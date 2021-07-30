Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 30, 2021

Today is... National Cheesecake Day

Crimson Tide in the Olympics Results:

Swimming: Abbas Qali finished 48th overall in the Men's 100m Butterfly heats with a 53.62 for Kuwait. Current Alabama swimmer Rhyan White, representing team USA, finished third overall in the Women's 200m Backstroke semifinals to advance to the finals. White will very much be in medal contention in the finals Friday night.

Track & Field: Shelby McEwen jumped 2.28 meters to finish fourth in his group in the Men's High Jump and will advance to the finals for team USA.

Men's Golf: After a bogey-free even par first round, Justin Thomas did not carry over that consistency into the second round of the Olympics. Thomas doubled the second hole before collecting his first birdie on four. He was +1 on the round through five holes before play was delayed. He is currently 50th overall.

Crimson Tide in the Olympics Schedule:

Baseball

Men's tournaments Group B, United States vs. Israel: (David Robertson, United States) 5 a.m. (Peacock)

• Men's Golf

Third Round: (Justin Thomas, United States) 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf)

Soccer

Women's Quarterfinals, United States vs. Netherlands: (Merel Van Dongen, Soccer) 6 a.m. (NBCSN)

Swimming

Men's 50m Freestyle Heats: (Kristian Gkolomeev, Greece) 5:02 a.m. (USA)/9:11 p.m. (NBC)

Women's 50m Freestyle Heats: (Kalia Antoniou, Cyprus) 5:24 a.m. (USA)/9:32 p.m. (NBC)

Women's 200m Backstroke Finals: (Rhyan White, United States) 8:37 p.m. (NBC)

• Track & Field

Women's Shot Put: (Portious Warren, Trinidad & Tobago) 5:25 a.m. (Peacock)

Bama Central Headlines …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

36 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 30, 1990: Sam Bailey, a long-time chief aide to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, died at Druid City Hospital after a battle with cancer. Besides serving as an assistant coach at Alabama from 1958-72, Bailey was associate athletic director until his retirement from the department in 1987.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I’m not as smart as other coaches. I have to work harder.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We’ll leave you with this …