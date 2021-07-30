Match Preview | Greenville Triumph @ Toronto FC II

Seattle Sounders FC (17-8-9, 60 points) battled Vancouver Whitecaps FC (12-9-13, 49 points) to a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon at BC Place in downtown Vancouver. Since Decision Day was implemented in 2015, Seattle closed its regular season away from home for the first time, securing the Cascadia Cup in the process. With seven points against both Vancouver and Portland on the season, Sounders FC retains the regional title as the top team in the Pacific Northwest. Sunday’s match also held major implications for the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, as Brian Schmetzer’s side finishes the campaign in second place, securing a first-round matchup with Real Salt Lake, who earned a playoff berth at the death by scoring a 95th-minute winner at Sporting Kansas City. Postseason dates, kickoff times and broadcast details are being announced by MLS in the coming days.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO