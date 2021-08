The Indiana Pacers have the 13th pick. Who should they take in the NBA Draft?. With the NBA Draft taking place Thursday night, there are many questions still at hand. This may ring true for none more so than Indiana. With a selection late in the lottery, Indiana can make several different moves. The draft often plays a major role in offseason transactions, and at pick number 13, the Pacers could move up or down with the right package. Here are some prospects that could be available, assuming the Pacers stand pat and Kevin Pritchard makes the thirteenth pick.