Bulls select Illinois' Dosunmu with 38th pick in draft

 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have drafted Illinois star guard Ayo Dosunmu with the No. 38 pick, adding an aggressive backcourt scorer who helped the Illini emerge as one of the nation’s best teams. A Chicago product, Dosunmu 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists and helped lead Illinois to the Big Ten Tournament championship. The Bulls finished 11th in the Eastern Conference at 31-41, two games behind Charlotte for the final play-in spot and out of the postseason for the fourth straight year.

