Celtics draft 18-year-old French pro Begarin in 2nd round

 5 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have selected 18-year-old French wing player Juhann Begarin with the No. 45 pick in the NBA draft. Begarin, an 18-year-old who didn’t play college ball, has already played two years professionally in Paris and represents another opportunity for the Celtics to draft-and-stash a young player to develop slowly. Boston drafted Yam Madar, a 19-year-old Israeli League pro, last year with its second-round pick. The Celtics didn’t have a first-round pick on Thursday after trading the No. 16 selection to Oklahoma City as part of the deal that sent point guard Kemba Walker to the Thunder.

