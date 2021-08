Long after the event concluded Thursday, there were exchanges between the Pacers, Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks for the 6-6 forward. Did it rise to the level of making offers to pry him away? Yes, and that's according to two league sources who spoke to IndyStar Sports with direct knowledge of the situation Friday: — Golden State, which chose one spot behind the Pacers at 14th and took 6-6 guard Moses Moody from Arkansas, wanted Duarte.