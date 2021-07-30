Cancel
NBA

Suns take Day’Ron Sharpe, trade rights to Nets

By SCOTT BORDOW - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns selected Day’Ron Sharpe with the 29th overall pick in the NBA draft but traded the rights to the North Carolina big man to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal to land shooting guard Landry Shamet. The Sharpe trade was announced during the draft. Published reports said the Suns were getting Shamet for the pick and guard Jevon Carter. The 6-foot-4 Shamet averaged 9.3 points per game last season for Brooklyn and shot 38.7% from 3-point range and 40.8% from the field. He is expected to be Phoenix’s backup shooting guard behind Devin Booker.

