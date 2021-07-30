Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pelicans set to receive No. 17 draft pick Trey Murphy III

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have added No. 17 overall NBA draft choice Trey Murphy III to their rookie class. Memphis formally made the selection of the Virginia swing player for New Orleans as part of a previously agreed trade. Murphy played one season at Virginia after transferring from Rice. He averaged 11.3 points per game for the Cavaliers last season while shooting 50.3% overall. The Pelicans had multiple picks in the second round. At 35th overall, they took Alabama forward Herbert Jones, the Southeastern Conference player of the year and defensive player of the year.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Cavaliers#Ap#The New Orleans Pelicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Southeastern Conference
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Local recruit decommits from Auburn

One of the very first members of Auburn’s recruiting class of 2022 has decided to re-open his recruitment. Jarell Stinson, a three-star cornerback from Opelika, announced his decision through Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. After thanking coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn staff, he wrote “After many talks with my family, coaches, and friends I have decided that decommitting from Auburn University and re-opening my recruitment is best for my future.”
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Vince Carter Says Toronto Raptors Had A 'Muggsy Bogues' Rule: "When You Dribble The Ball And You Don't See Muggsy Bogues, You Probably Should Pick It Up Because He's Behind You And About To Steal It"

Vince Carter's time in Toronto is remembered in a myriad of different ways. But one of the players he got to play with during his time there with was Muggsy Bogues. Bogues is one of the most fondly remembered players in NBA history. At a diminutive 5'3, Bogues is one of the smallest players in NBA history. But despite his size, Bogues was able to find success in the NBA as a point guard.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Damian Lillard’s No. 1 Trade Preference

Earlier this offseason, rumors about Damian Lillard potentially leaving the Portland Trail Blazers spread like wildfire around the NBA. The star point guard did his best to shoot down any speculation, but a few whispers about his impending departure continue to move around league circles. The latest rumor comes courtesy...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: The NBA finally saw the truth about Andre Drummond after all

Andre Drummond has officially succumbed to his empty stats. Say what you want about his rebounds per game stat, but the NBA has finally said: “enough is enough”; Andre Drummond, you are not a starter. The Cavs got lambasted for buying out Drummond, despite the fact that Drummond pushed for the trade and despite the fact that no one wanted to trade for him. Drummond. So they deactivated him. After no trades developed, Drummond was bought out, went to the Lakers, and tanked.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Florida State Has Officially Responded To The SEC Rumors

College football realignment rumors started to run rampant after news broke that Oklahoma and Texas were making a major move to the SEC. The decision to jump ship from the Big 12 will no doubt lead to a dramatic power shift in the sport and could be a sign of more significant change to come.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Announces Dismissal Of Former 4-Star Recruit

On Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners received some bad news about one of the team’s former top recruits. Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley announced the dismissal of former four-star recruit Mikey Henderson. The news comes after police reportedly submitted a request for an arrest warrant for the Sooners running back.
NBAYardbarker

Kyle Kuzma changes his GOAT pick after Lakers traded him

Kyle Kuzma was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers this week as part of a deal that will land Russell Westbrook in L.A. Now that Kuzma is moving on, his three-year partnership with LeBron James has concluded. The pair has had an interesting relationship, to say the least. They have had some pretty brutal public exchanges, leading to speculation that they don’t like each other too much.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kawhi Leonard News

NBA free agency kicks off in less than 24 hours, making Sunday the final day for teams to exercise options for next season and for players to opt-in to another year with their current organizations. For Kawhi Leonard, that decision came just before 6 p.m. ET this afternoon. Leonard will...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Hornets sign-and-trade features Jarrett Allen

What the Cleveland Cavaliers do this offseason could have drastic implications on not only their future, but the rest of the NBA for the foreseeable future as well. It sounds crazy to believe, but the Cavaliers actually hold a lot of weight over numerous teams this offseason. Having the 3rd...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ezekiel Elliott & His Girlfriend Stay Out of the Public Limelight

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a sensational start to his career in the NFL. At just 26, the former Ohio State University star is already a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro back. With three 1,000-yard seasons and another 1,900 receiving yards over his five seasons under his belt, he’s established himself as one of the premier running backs in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports releases preseason ranking of all 130 FBS teams

CBS Sports has joined the chorus of media outlets who have pegged Alabama at the top of the college football landscape to start the season. In its explanation, the outlet wrote that voters are so confident in quarterback Bryce Young and the depth of the Alabama program that not even the departure of a record-tying six first-round NFL Draft picks could shake the current order of power in college football.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies take Ziaire Williams with 10th NBA draft pick from Pelicans trade

The Memphis Grizzlies have cashed in on the NBA draft pick they just acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans, taking Ziaire Williams with the 10th overall selection. The Stanford cardinal is a tantalizing prospect for the Grizzlies to plug in alongside Ja Morant. Standing at 6-foot-9 and at just 19-years-old, his ceiling is immense and could turn into a big wing menace in Memphis.
NBAsport.one

NBA Trade Buzz: Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans Swap Veteran Big Men And Draft Picks

Grizzlies and Pelicans figure in multi-player trade deal. It did not take long for us to see new player movements in the NBA. Just a week after Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks captured the 2021 NBA championship, the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans have figured in a multi-player trade deal that will see them swap their two veteran big men and their draft picks.
NFLandthevalleyshook.com

Hold that Tiger: Mason Taylor Commits to LSU

LSU added to its 2022 recruiting class Thursday evening with three-star tight end Mason Taylor out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “It’s just the whole program and the history of them winning,” Taylor said in an interview with 247.”The coaching staff is also on me 24/7. I love the fans and the campus. I love the atmosphere and the stadium. It’s just a great all around school and it feels like the place to be for the next few years.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy