Quiet night: Miami Heat make no selections in NBA Draft

 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat made no picks in Thursday night’s NBA draft. It was the third time in the last six years that the team didn’t have a draft selection, and stems from trades that were made long ago. What would have been Thursday’s first-round pick was traded away in 2015 in the deal that brought Goran Dragic to the Heat from Phoenix. Miami’s second-round pick was initially traded to Portland in 2016 in a move that the Heat used to escape the repeater tax at the time.

