'Wow! Wow!' Women get Olympic track off to a sizzling start

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Usain Bolt might be long gone from the sprint scene. It doesn’t mean Jamaica has slowed down one bit. Nobody on the women’s side of the sport anyway. An opening day at the Olympics that’s supposed to produce little more than a brisk jog for the world’s best at 100 meters turned into something very different. Reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica ran her heat in the nearly empty Olympic Stadium in 10.84 seconds. Defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finished in 10.82. And Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast kept saying “Wow! Wow!” after she crossed the finish line in a blistering personal best of 10.78.

