Hits & Misses:

HIT: Months of planning and robust community participation have come together to create a show of work by artists from the Moravia area. The Millard Fillmore 4-H club worked with elementary and middle school students to put together the Fillmore Community Art Show to give members of the community an opportunity to create art and appreciate local artists of all ages. Winning entries and People's Choice Award winners will be on display at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum in Owasco during the 4-H Youth Fair July 29-31, and the works are available for viewing on Facebook at facebook.com/The-Fillmore-Community-Art-Show-109171448078743. Winners in the elementary school category are “Bullied Girl” by Lorelei Marnell, “Cats on a Summer Evening” by Jocelyn Marnell and “Freedom” by Milah Bergenstock. Middle school winners are “Starry Sunset” by Zach Conklin, “Serenity” by Natalee Plue and “Bald Eagle” by Heidi Andersen, and winners in the adult category are “Autumn Light” by Tom Steger, “Owasco Sunrise” by Chris Steger and “Ordination Tree of Life” by Linda Larsen.