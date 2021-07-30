Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cayuga County, NY

Hits & Misses:

By The Citizen Editorial Board
Citizen Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIT: Months of planning and robust community participation have come together to create a show of work by artists from the Moravia area. The Millard Fillmore 4-H club worked with elementary and middle school students to put together the Fillmore Community Art Show to give members of the community an opportunity to create art and appreciate local artists of all ages. Winning entries and People's Choice Award winners will be on display at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum in Owasco during the 4-H Youth Fair July 29-31, and the works are available for viewing on Facebook at facebook.com/The-Fillmore-Community-Art-Show-109171448078743. Winners in the elementary school category are “Bullied Girl” by Lorelei Marnell, “Cats on a Summer Evening” by Jocelyn Marnell and “Freedom” by Milah Bergenstock. Middle school winners are “Starry Sunset” by Zach Conklin, “Serenity” by Natalee Plue and “Bald Eagle” by Heidi Andersen, and winners in the adult category are “Autumn Light” by Tom Steger, “Owasco Sunrise” by Chris Steger and “Ordination Tree of Life” by Linda Larsen.

auburnpub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
County
Cayuga County, NY
City
Moravia, NY
City
Fillmore, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Dunkin Donuts#Hits Misses#People S Choice Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Texas order that would limit transporting undocumented immigrants

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy