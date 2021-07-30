Play With Kangaroos And Wallabies At Roos2U In Maryland For An Adorable Adventure

*** EDITOR’S NOTE: Roos2U will be open through August 2021 and will then be relocating to Texas.

Not many people know that Maryland is home to a kangaroo ranch! Check out this little-known spot where you can spend a memorable day among these fascinating creatures. This place is also home to wallabies, emus, and more! Read on for more information and prepare for an adventure to remember.

Roos2U is located along Blue Banner Drive in Germantown, Maryland.

This unique place is home to cool kangaroos...

...and wondrous wallabies!

Roos2U is reservation-only, ensuring that every visitor enjoys a more personal experience with the animals. You can sign up for several different packages which vary in cost, from feeding the animals...

...to holding a cute and cuddly joey!

Or sign up for the Koffee With A Kangaroo package, where you can sit back, relax, and sip on java while being surrounded by kangaroos and wallabies.

Roos2U is also home to other animals as well, including charming emus...

...and adorable rabbits.

There's really no other place quite like this in the Old Line State.

