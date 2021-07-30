Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Play With Kangaroos And Wallabies At Roos2U In Maryland For An Adorable Adventure

By Jamie Alvarenga
Posted by 
Only In Maryland
Only In Maryland
 5 days ago

*** EDITOR’S NOTE: Roos2U will be open through August 2021 and will then be relocating to Texas.

Not many people know that Maryland is home to a kangaroo ranch! Check out this little-known spot where you can spend a memorable day among these fascinating creatures. This place is also home to wallabies, emus, and more! Read on for more information and prepare for an adventure to remember.

Roos2U is located along Blue Banner Drive in Germantown, Maryland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTLtT_0bCT5MRL00
Google Maps

This unique place is home to cool kangaroos...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PH5Tc_0bCT5MRL00
Facebook / Roos2u

...and wondrous wallabies!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehc9P_0bCT5MRL00
Facebook / Roos2u

Roos2U is reservation-only, ensuring that every visitor enjoys a more personal experience with the animals. You can sign up for several different packages which vary in cost, from feeding the animals...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WA1Ho_0bCT5MRL00
Facebook / Roos2u

...to holding a cute and cuddly joey!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZrtS_0bCT5MRL00
roos2u.com

Or sign up for the Koffee With A Kangaroo package, where you can sit back, relax, and sip on java while being surrounded by kangaroos and wallabies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9kFj_0bCT5MRL00
roos2u.com

Roos2U is also home to other animals as well, including charming emus...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oie2F_0bCT5MRL00
Facebook / Roos2u

...and adorable rabbits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40reyr_0bCT5MRL00
Facebook / Roos2u

There's really no other place quite like this in the Old Line State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eM9sb_0bCT5MRL00
Facebook / Roos2u

Click on the website and Facebook page linked below to learn more about this Maryland gem. Better hop to it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntVCr_0bCT5MRL00
Facebook / Roos2u

For more information about Roos2U and all of the different packages it offers, visit the website . You can also follow the official Facebook page to stay up to date on the animals and more.

For another cool animal adventure in Maryland, check out Broken Spoke Winery , where you can drink wine with farm animals!

Seeking adventures not only in Maryland, but from all around the United States? Then sign up for our Bucket List Newsletter ! We’ll send you a weekly peek at some of the most amazing destinations around the country.

The post Play With Kangaroos And Wallabies At Roos2U In Maryland For An Adorable Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 1

Only In Maryland

Only In Maryland

2K+
Followers
235
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Maryland is for people who LOVE the Old Line State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Germantown, MD
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kangaroos#Wallabies#Java#Bucket List Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Pets
Related
TravelPosted by
Only In Maryland

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Maryland Spots

Maryland is full of great spots for summery adventures. The following 7 places are lesser-known but are so worth seeking out. From gardens to historic landmarks and hikes, these 7 hidden gems are at their best during summertime. Read on for the details below, and have a great time! What are some of your other […] The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Maryland Spots appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

This Arcade, Bar, And Entertainment Center In Maryland Will Take You Back In Time

Maryland is full of things to do, including indoor attractions. Check out this arcade, bar, and entertainment center that’s full of family fun. This place is great for all ages and is sure to be a blast! For more information about Stratosphere Social, visit the website. You can also follow the official Facebook page to […] The post This Arcade, Bar, And Entertainment Center In Maryland Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

7 Places In Maryland That Are Like A Caribbean Paradise In The Summer

There’s no need to travel all the way to the Caribbean for a tropical atmosphere. There are a handful of spots in Maryland that will give you those Caribbean vibes, from beaches to resorts and even water parks. Check out this list that will take your summer to a whole other level. Are there any […] The post 7 Places In Maryland That Are Like A Caribbean Paradise In The Summer appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

Take This Road Trip Through Maryland’s Picturesque Waterside Towns For A Charming Experience

We’ve created quite a few Maryland road trips thus far, and today we’re bringing you one of the most picturesque. If you swoon over water views (who doesn’t?) then you’ll want to check out the following 10 towns. Take a few days to complete this entire trip and you’ll realize why it’s one of the […] The post Take This Road Trip Through Maryland’s Picturesque Waterside Towns For A Charming Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

Most People Don’t Know These 10 Hidden Gems In Maryland Even Exist

If you’re a fan of exploring unique places off the beaten path, this list is for you! These Maryland locations are lesser-known but that doesn’t mean they’re any less fun. Here are 10 hidden gems in Maryland you may not have known about, but should. If some of these were new to you, you may […] The post Most People Don’t Know These 10 Hidden Gems In Maryland Even Exist appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Chesapeake City Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Maryland

Maryland is full of charming small towns, especially when it comes to the following spot. The next time you’re in the mood to explore someplace new, keep this area in mind. Prepare to be wowed and charmed in all the best ways. Read on to learn more… For more information about Chesapeake City, Maryland, visit […] The post One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Chesapeake City Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

Frederick, Maryland Was Named One Of The Coolest Towns In America To Visit In 2021

Maryland is full of charming areas to visit. According to Matador Network, Frederick is one of the coolest towns to visit in all of America in 2021! Read on to learn more about this lovely area in the Old Line State. For more information about Frederick, Maryland, visit this website. You can also follow the […] The post Frederick, Maryland Was Named One Of The Coolest Towns In America To Visit In 2021 appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

With Attractions Galore, The Small Town Of Oxford, Maryland Is Perfect For A Family Getaway

Maryland isn’t exactly an enormous state – it would only take a little bit of time to drive across the whole thing, unlike somewhere like, say, Texas, which would take an entire day. Despite the pint-sized nature of the state, it’s filled with incredible history and beautiful small towns. The town of Oxford is particularly […] The post With Attractions Galore, The Small Town Of Oxford, Maryland Is Perfect For A Family Getaway appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

The Absolutely Whimsical Candy Store In Maryland, Gateway Candyland Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

Have a sweet tooth and a will to travel? Sometimes, a good blast from the past is a great way to enjoy a road trip. If you find yourself in Thurmont, Maryland, make sure to stop by Gateway Candyland candy store for a bit of nostalgia. For those with sweet tooth cravings as strong as […] The post The Absolutely Whimsical Candy Store In Maryland, Gateway Candyland Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

The Cinnamon Rolls At This Maryland Restaurant Are A Mouthwatering Experience

Do you prefer a little something sweet to start your day? This Maryland restaurant has a little bit of everything when it comes to breakfast foods, but it’s especially known for its sugary creations that are sure to make your mouth water. Read on to learn more about this delicious spot and add it to […] The post The Cinnamon Rolls At This Maryland Restaurant Are A Mouthwatering Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

Frontier Town In Maryland Offers Covered Wagon Camping And It’s A Unique Overnight Adventure

Did you know that Maryland is home to a handful of resort campgrounds? The following one has been a tradition for local families for years. This spot offers all sorts of different accommodations, including staying the night in a covered wagon! Read on to learn more about this unique spot and consider booking your own […] The post Frontier Town In Maryland Offers Covered Wagon Camping And It’s A Unique Overnight Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

Maryland’s First Indoor Nerf Gun Arena Is Just As Much Fun As It Sounds

In need of some family fun? All ages can have a blast at this Nerf gun arena in Maryland. A safer alternative to paintball and airsoft, Nerf darts are softer but still entertaining — and nostalgic! Read on for the details below and head here for a day trip to remember! For more information about […] The post Maryland’s First Indoor Nerf Gun Arena Is Just As Much Fun As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

The Maryland Renaissance Festival Will Be Back For Its 45th Year Of Fun & Festivities

One of Maryland’s favorite festivals is slated to return this year, 2021. Filled with performers, jousting, hearty food, and more, many cannot wait for this event to return this August through October. Read on for more information and plan accordingly! For more information about the Maryland Renaissance Festival, visit the website. You can also follow […] The post The Maryland Renaissance Festival Will Be Back For Its 45th Year Of Fun & Festivities appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 1

Community Policy